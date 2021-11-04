2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

Welcome to your 2 bed 1 bath ranch style property in Burke City Subdivision! This property boasts a home size of 780 sq ft and a total lot size of 6251 sq ft! As you enter, you will be greeted by the sufficiently sized living room. Head to the eat-in kitchen, you will see your oak cabinetry, laminate countertop, gas range oven, a washer and dryer, and refrigerator! The master's bedroom is generously sized along with its bath equipped with a shower enclosure! Another bedroom that follows is sufficiently sized enough to cater to your comfort! The back of the house has a shed to store your utilities! Not to mention its flat yard and patio surrounded by mature trees! This property might just be the deal you are looking for! Don't miss out on your chance, schedule your private showing today! Property being sold as is.