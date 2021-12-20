 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

Property is occupied with tenant paying $550/month so there will be no showings until there is an accepted offer. Tenant pays all utilities except sewer. Tenant is not on a lease but would not have a problem signing one with new buyer. Tenant is elderly and would like to stay in the property. Home is in good shape but not totally updated. Feel free to call with any questions.

