GREAT INVESTMENT FOR INVESTORS/OWNER OCCUPANT BUYERS!!! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1.5 story home has many features in the Penrose neighborhood. Home has been well maintained for many years, but now needs some TLC. This home will not disappoint and priced to sell! Home features additions from 1990, great room, lower landing, 7 skylights, finished basement with full bathroom, walk-in closets, deck in rear of home and backyard also features a fish pond! Tax records square footage states 1014, but with additions, square footage is now between 1600-1900! Beautiful stain glass windows and original hardwood flooring in great condition! Come take a look, as this home will not last long!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials have until Feb. 1 to respond with a plan to reopen the tourist trolley by June 1
With the number of cases rising, testing for the virus is becoming tougher to get.
Lawsuit targets election lies in The Gateway Pundit.
Federal agents agreed to rare interviews in advance of the sentencing of Gerald Fitzgerald Hunter next month to discuss the investigation, and the dangers of fentanyl.
Ray Tate, 40, of Kentucky, was arrested after multiple shootings, carjackings and robberies in Missouri and Illinois, police said.
Looking for omicron variant in sewage, Missouri scientists find ‘a lot more positives’ than expected
The variant was in nearly a quarter of ‘sewersheds’ across Missouri. It could be even more widespread than that, but delta variant remains majority.
He had been special assistant with Redbirds until 2020.
We always said his life story was a movie. Well, now it is one.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
The 1940s two-story cottage style home set on a slight hill with its wide welcoming porch spoke to them.