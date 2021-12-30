 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

GREAT INVESTMENT FOR INVESTORS/OWNER OCCUPANT BUYERS!!! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1.5 story home has many features in the Penrose neighborhood. Home has been well maintained for many years, but now needs some TLC. This home will not disappoint and priced to sell! Home features additions from 1990, great room, lower landing, 7 skylights, finished basement with full bathroom, walk-in closets, deck in rear of home and backyard also features a fish pond! Tax records square footage states 1014, but with additions, square footage is now between 1600-1900! Beautiful stain glass windows and original hardwood flooring in great condition! Come take a look, as this home will not last long!

