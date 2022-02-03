 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $6,900

Great opportunity! Brick bungalow in up and coming North City neighborhood near shopping, public transportation, and major highway access. This one is going to require your handy work to snap it back into shape but has terrific potential. Seller does not prorate taxes. Buyer pays all closing costs including, but not limited to taxes, title fees (buyer and seller side) legal, and recording fees. Seller has no knowledge of condition. Sold strictly as is.

