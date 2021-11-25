 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $60,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $60,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $60,000

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Northwoods available now! Original hardwood floors running throughout the home. Large kitchen with so much potential for you to make it yours! The home would work well for someone looking to build sweat equity or would also make a great addition to someone's rental portfolio with the potential to generate $750-$800/month. Welcome to your new investment!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News