2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $60,000

Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath home with finished basement. Laminate floors throughout with attached sunroom and deck. No need to worry about on street parking this gem has space for two vehicles just adjacent to the home. Add this cash flowing investment with long term tenant to your portfolio today.

