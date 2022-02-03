2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $60,000

LOCATION, CONVENIENCE, LIFESTYLE Enjoy the perks of modern living in this stylish condo. Once behind the privacy fence, you walk onto a private terrace of concrete pavers which defines the outdoor living area. The dining & living zones form a simple and fluid open-plan space next to a sleek and stylish kitchen. The spacious primary bedroom is an oasis of peace and relaxation w/walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom is a pleasant place to dream or an office space or converted to whatever your needs are. Finally, there is the small but fully functional in-unit laundry area. This home delivers a lifestyle of convenience and comfort with quick access to I-270 and Hwy 367, schools, shops, dining & leisure facilities within easy reach, this is the ideal place to call home. HOA covers Some Insurance, Landscaping/Lawn, Snow Removal, Parking/Roads, Pool & Recreation Facility. NO RENTALS OR SUBLEASES. This property DOES qualify for FHA/VA.