2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $60,000

Welcome Home!!! Nicely renovated home located on a quiet street in Bel Nor! Hardwood floors located on the main floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Great opportunity for a first time home buyer or investor looking to add to their portfolio. Schedule your showing now!! Home is being sold as is, seller to do no repairs.

