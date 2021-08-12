 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $60,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $60,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $60,000

Add this one to your rental portfolio! Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Cool Valley! Tenants are month to month and paying $700 a month. No showings without an ACCEPTED contract. Do Not Disturb Tenants!! This one can be bought as a package with 15 White Dr. 63135,1119 N Florissant 63135 and 7144 Manette Dr 63136. All tenants are month to month and pay $700 a month.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories