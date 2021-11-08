Excitement abounds as Downtown’s newest loft development offers the unique style of the visionary artist Bob Cassilly is now ready for your viewing. Years in the making, The City Museum Lofts come to life with five very unique and eye catching lofts for sale. Each loft comes finished with artifacts from around the greater St. Louis Metropolitan Area and around The World. With so many historic artifacts throughout, City Museum Lofts capture the essence of everything that is City Museum. Enter through the iron gate on the 5th floor into a world of artistic imagination with each loft sporting its own style and feel. Welcome family and friends into a your home while you proudly say, ‘I live in one the 50 coolest places in the world.’ Make City Museum Lofts your home today. Schedule your appointment soon. These won’t last long. Own a piece of St. Louis that very few can say, ‘This is Mine'. The clock is ticking. Will you miss out or proudly own a loft in Downtown's newest loft offering?
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $605,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the apartment fire Aug. 6.
They were two of four remaining veterans from the Cardinals' 2013 World Series team, but they have both struggled lately.
San Francisco claims Dean on waivers. Williams, Moroff outrighted to Memphis.
Cardinals Hall of Fame manager says games won't be shortened unless more strikes are thrown--or called. The game "is about as bad as I've ever seen it.'
Skip’s in: Cardinals hiring Schumaker as bench coach, bringing back admired leadoff hitter for Marmol’s staff
Schumaker, last with San Diego as bench coach and associate manager, will return to the club that drafted him, reuniting with close friends.
Missourians legalized medical marijuana in 2018, but the drug remains illegal at the federal level.
BenFred: Even in a blurry offseason, it's clear there are chances for Cardinals to upgrade middle-infield offense
Whether the Cardinals report to spring training on time (fingers crossed) or find what could be a promising season scarred by a work stoppage, it seems safe to say Oli Marmol’s club must come up with better middle-infield production in 2022 than the Cardinals created last season.
Garcia, McFarland, Lester and Happ seem the most appealing to try to bring back.
Lawsuit against Rams, team owner Stan Kroenke and NFL remains scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, in St. Louis Circuit Court.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.