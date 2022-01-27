2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $62,900

Great starter home for first time home buyer or investment property. Enjoy walks to enjoy nearby restaurants, community events, Park, etc. Also located near Ferguson market , grocery stores, near police department. Home has updated flooring. Basement could make a recreational area or extra room. The home has great potential and endless possibilities. CORNER PROPERTY. Fenced in yard and walk out basement. A must see. *** HOME IS BEING SOLD AS IS ***. SELLER WILL DO NO INSPECTIONS, REPAIRS OR CLOSING COST. HOME IS VACANT ON LOCK BOX