2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $63,000

This CHARMING home is a MUST SEE!! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is sure to spark joy! Carpeted flooring in a cute living room space, big windows that lets in a lot of natural light, leading right into an adorable tiled dining area and kitchen. The kitchen is an eye-catcher with beautiful white cabinets, stainless steel appliances (REFRIGERATOR NOT INCLUDED), alongside a popular and unique brick wallpaper to add a pop of color against the white cabinets. The second room would be great for an office, second bedroom, extra storage space, etc! The bathroom has a white-tile finishing and a super beautiful stained glass window!! Spacious un-finished basement would make a great game room, an extra living room, or a storage space! Equipped with a deck and a big fenced in backyard with an accessibility ramp leading to the back door of the home. YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS CHARMER!

