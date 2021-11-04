This CHARMING home is a MUST SEE!! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is sure to spark joy! Carpeted flooring in a cute living room space, big windows that lets in a lot of natural light, leading right into an adorable tiled dining area and kitchen. The kitchen is an eye-catcher with beautiful white cabinets, stainless steel appliances (REFRIGERATOR NOT INCLUDED), alongside a popular and unique brick wallpaper to add a pop of color against the white cabinets. The second room would be great for an office, second bedroom, extra storage space, etc! The bathroom has a white-tile finishing and a super beautiful stained glass window!! Spacious un-finished basement would make a great game room, an extra living room, or a storage space! Equipped with a deck and a big fenced in backyard with an accessibility ramp leading to the back door of the home. YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS CHARMER!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $63,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a lengthy conversation, the team’s new skipper talks about melding tradition with today, and the calm after a storm.
Shots were fired not far from where the mayors spoke to reporters about gun violence in the Dutchtown neighborhood Friday.
The Clayton condo at 7520 Buckingham was built in 1935. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit has 1,360 square feet and is in the Clayton School District.
There are things William Hermanson would rather do. But the COVID-19 pandemic has sent him into a different direction, consumed him.
Fort, which sells foam building toys, is weathering manufacturing snags, shipping delays and a social-media backlash.
Media Views: Joe Buck, who ties Series broadcasting record, unsure what he’ll do after Fox deal expires
Longtime face of Fox Sports remains under contract for more than a year, then plans to ‘take a breath and see what works.’
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed has said he hopes to maintain an equitable racial balance on the board.
Lawsuit against Rams, team owner Stan Kroenke and NFL remains scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, in St. Louis Circuit Court.
Backup goalie Ville Husso becomes the third Blues player to land on the COVID list this season.