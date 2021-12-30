 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $63,000

Freshly painted 2 bedroom condo PUD just waiting for your special touches*Living room has vaulted ceilings with a very open floor plan*Large master bedroom with a nice sized walk in closet* Easy on your knees - everything all on one level*Washer & dryer included(working but as is) there is special financing through for this beauty!!

