2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $64,500

This definitely is not a typical AS-IS Condition Home! Seller is not willing to do any work and neither are her children. Home has been cleaned out - carpets and flooring all professionally cleaned - The kitchen in this home is absolutely amazing! Third Bedroom has been converted to a dining room - thermal windows - updates to main floor bath - second bath is in the lower level - Walkout basement - Deck - patio - Fenced Yard - Storage shed - Vinyl Siding - Carport and Double Driveway - You will not believe it until you see it - Hardwood floors under bedroom carpets - Cul-De-Sac Lot!

