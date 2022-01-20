2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $64,900

Investors and Rehabbers special! Flip this house in the desirable Mehlville School District or fix it up to live in long term! This charming 2 bedroom brick bungalow sits in a wonderful neighborhood which offers great highway access to easily get downtown. This home is being sold as-is, seller to do no inspections, repairs or warranties of any kind. Home does offer a fenced level backyard with a one car garage. This home will require lots of updates and repairs, however homes smaller than this one across the street have recently sold for $160,000 so there is plenty of room for some sweat equity on this one. Opportunity knocks!!