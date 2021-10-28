 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

Add this home to your rental portfolio!! Very nice maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath home that is rented for $825 a month on a month to month lease. No showings without an accepted contract. Please do NOT DISTURB TENANTS.

