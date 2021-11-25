2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

This home is just waiting for a new owner to breathe new life into it. This well loved cottage is the perfect project home, with 800+ square feet, two nice size bedrooms, central kitchen and newer bathroom you can't go wrong. Plumbing was all replaced about a year ago, Appliances are about two years old, Hall bath was remodeled this year!! This home is being sold "as is" seller will do no inspections or make any repairs. Please submit offers on a special sales contract.