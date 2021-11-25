 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

This home is just waiting for a new owner to breathe new life into it. This well loved cottage is the perfect project home, with 800+ square feet, two nice size bedrooms, central kitchen and newer bathroom you can't go wrong. Plumbing was all replaced about a year ago, Appliances are about two years old, Hall bath was remodeled this year!! This home is being sold "as is" seller will do no inspections or make any repairs. Please submit offers on a special sales contract.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News