2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

This charming & spacious ranch is everything you've been looking for! Soft neutral gray paint throughout to work with any decor. The master bedroom features HUGE walk-in closet! The living room has 2 windows that allow natural light to pour into the room. Cozy kitchen and the FRIDGE STAYS, making it truly MOVE IN READY! The 2nd bedroom is just off the kitchen. Be WOW-ed by the updated bathroom with tile surround shower. You'll love the small historic touches like 8" baseboards and modern conveniences like ceiling fans in the bedrooms! Partially finished lower level has lots of potential for office, rec room, or loads of storage! Maintenance free laminate flooring. The large level yard is partially fenced with mature trees for privacy and shade. Enjoy entertaining family and friends outside for summer cookouts or crisp nights around a fire pit. Detached 1 car garage. Close to highways and amenities. Jennings Schools. Don't miss out, schedule your showing today!

