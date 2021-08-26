2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

Check out this property which would be a great buy! If you're an investor, this building is rented with a MTM tenant which gives you flexibility with the below market rent. If you're looking to live here, you'd be living in a house you own cheaper than it would be for rent! Hardwood floors throughout the living space and bedrooms upstairs. All major items like water heater, furnace, and the electrical panel appear to be in great shape. This is a solid one story brick house which are a easy to maintain. Current tenant is paying $700 a month and pays all utilities including sewer for the home. Showing with an accepted contract to since the home is occupied.