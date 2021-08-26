 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

Check out this property which would be a great buy! If you're an investor, this building is rented with a MTM tenant which gives you flexibility with the below market rent. If you're looking to live here, you'd be living in a house you own cheaper than it would be for rent! Hardwood floors throughout the living space and bedrooms upstairs. All major items like water heater, furnace, and the electrical panel appear to be in great shape. This is a solid one story brick house which are a easy to maintain. Current tenant is paying $700 a month and pays all utilities including sewer for the home. Showing with an accepted contract to since the home is occupied.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News