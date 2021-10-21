2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

Great starter home! Full brick, 2 bedroom/1 bath home with large living room, sunroom addition and recreation room in the basement for tons of living and entertainment space. Nice hardwood floors in the Living Room and Bedrooms. Generous, fenced back yard to garden, play sports or just relax. One car garage and shed in the yard stays. Nice tree-lined streets with sidewalks in this neighborhood. Close to Koch Elementary school and Westview Middle School. Close to lot of shopping options on W. Florissant and close to main arteries to access all that St. Louis has to offer. Seller is offering the house as-is and will not perform any inspections or repairs. All contracts are to be on a Special Sales Contract. Come and check it out!