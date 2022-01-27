 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

AWESOME HOUSE FOUND on a GREAT STREET!! In 2006 - 2008 Park was a completed RENOVATION this means it was taken all the way down to the studs. Newer drywall, floor joist, electric panel, water heater, furnace, and the kitchen were all updated. The buyer can request a copy of the disclosure for all that was done. But this house was rebuilt so is practically around 17 years old. Don't miss out on this one. The property was used as a rental and with some minor updating or TLC can be transformed to being a PERFECT home for a first-time home buyer OR an investor looking for something with low maintenance.

