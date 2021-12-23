 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

Great starter home for first time home buyers! This home offers a nice size living room/dining room area, with 2 nice size bedrooms which are on a divided floor plan. New roof, new windows, fresh paint all through, updated bath and kitchen. Seller is offering HSA Home Warranty for buyer peace of mind. Also, seller will provide passing inspection with City of Jennings!

