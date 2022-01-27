 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

2 bedroom rent ready house in Dellwood with major updates like newer HVAC, newer hot water tank, vinyl windows, PVC waste stacks, and a 100 amp electric panel! $875 is a conservative rent rate for this home which would result in an estimated $200 cash flow per month or 12% cash on cash ROI. Subtle updates to the kitchen and bathroom could increase your returns as well. House has hardwood flooring, large lot, detached garage, and a clean unfinished basement while being located on a quiet dead end street.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News