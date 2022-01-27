2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

2 bedroom rent ready house in Dellwood with major updates like newer HVAC, newer hot water tank, vinyl windows, PVC waste stacks, and a 100 amp electric panel! $875 is a conservative rent rate for this home which would result in an estimated $200 cash flow per month or 12% cash on cash ROI. Subtle updates to the kitchen and bathroom could increase your returns as well. House has hardwood flooring, large lot, detached garage, and a clean unfinished basement while being located on a quiet dead end street.