Welcome Home to this GORGEOUS REHAB! TONS of UPDATES from top to bottom. New electrical meter and new electric panel. New lights and ceiling fan have been installed, in addition to new lighting at both the front and rear porch. New flooring and paint throughout the home. Kitchen boasts new cabinetry, sink and faucet. Like new stove/oven with anti-tip bracket and dishwasher stays with the home. Bathroom has been tastefully updated with new tile and new toilet. Some new windows flank the decorative fireplace. New baseboards, new mini blinds, and a new security door in the basement. All bedroom and bathroom doors have been updated. A/C has been retrofitted with MO-99 refrigerant and new PEX lines have been installed. Some new vinyl siding has been installed. The back deck has been secured properly and the deck rails have been freshly painted. THIS HOME IS A 10, and is ready for move-in. We can't wait for you to check this one out! JUST PASSED OCCUPANCY INSPECTION - MOVE IN
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cardinals players praise 'steadiness' of Shildt's coaching staff, so will all of them be back for encore?
Shildt, who will receive NL Manager of the Year votes, has led Cardinals to postseason in all three full seasons. Negotiations on an extension are forthcoming.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
‘It’s a mess,’ said Elen Cantos, a Florida resident trying to get home from a vacation in Southern California.
St. Louis police were called about 8 p.m. to Reign Restaurant at 1122 Washington Avenue to shut down an event there. No one was arrested.
SLU tried to distance itself from the transaction in May, but QuikTrip has had a contract with the university since February 2019.
Questions remain in wake of sudden dissolution of the politically powerful St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council.
Police issued around 20 court summonses and made "a couple" of arrests. Social media was abuzz with comments and complaints from residents.
Starting Nov. 1, the future of a St. Louis favorite will be in Doug Stagner’s hands.
Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman, who held the position since 2017, asked to resign.
Tiffany Graham, 41, died Tuesday; she was elected mayor of this small St. Louis County municipality in 2019.