Welcome to your new home! This 2-bedroom 1.5 bath ranch home offer many upgrades some of the upgrades and features this home offers. Newer dishwasher, cloth dryers, thermal windows throughout, solar lights throughout, ceiling fans in each room. Newer water heater. Nice wood floors on the main level. Basement partially finished with rec. room plus office etc. Home located within proximity to shopping and public transportation. ****PROPERTY TO BE SOLD IN CURRENT AS IS CONDITION SELLER TO MAKE NO REPAIRS ARE PAY FOR ANY INSPECTION. ***** All offers must be submitted on special sale contract**** *****ALARM ALARM PLEASE NOTE THIS PROPERTY HAS AN ALARM CODE IN SHOWING SOLUTION*******
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Neither she nor her husband, who served as U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s press secretary, had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sabrina Dunigan's children died Aug. 6 in a predawn apartment fire, its cause still undetermined.
Following the Taliban victory, local officials say as many as 1,000 new Afghan refugees could be resettled in the St. Louis area.
Former Cardinals second baseman has been among many players on injured list, but Milwaukee doesn't skip a beat with replacements.
Next week, you’ll be able to buy alcohol at 6 a.m. on Sundays.
Staunton schools will reopen Aug. 30 for anyone not under a quarantine order.
Thomas Emmons' residency became a topic of discussion after he voted with the School Board majority to keep the district's mask-optional policy.
The restaurant featuring dishes cooked on Weber's iconic kettle grill opened in 2016.
Missouri also announced that those with compromised immune systems are cleared to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo's order came Thursday after a brief hearing at which lawyers arguing over the validity of the county's July 26 mask mandate reported they had failed to compromise.