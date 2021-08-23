2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,500

Welcome to your new home! This 2-bedroom 1.5 bath ranch home offer many upgrades some of the upgrades and features this home offers. Newer dishwasher, cloth dryers, thermal windows throughout, solar lights throughout, ceiling fans in each room. Newer water heater. Nice wood floors on the main level. Basement partially finished with rec. room plus office etc. Home located within proximity to shopping and public transportation. ****PROPERTY TO BE SOLD IN CURRENT AS IS CONDITION SELLER TO MAKE NO REPAIRS ARE PAY FOR ANY INSPECTION. ***** All offers must be submitted on special sale contract**** *****ALARM ALARM PLEASE NOTE THIS PROPERTY HAS AN ALARM CODE IN SHOWING SOLUTION*******