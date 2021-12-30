 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $66,500

Attention owner occupants! Buy this brick bungalow and fix it up YOUR way. Pay cash or purchase with a construction loan from a participating lender. This is a solid brick home with a large fenced backyard. Seller has gutted and started drywalling, updated the electric with a new outside service and box and replaced all the windows. The roof, AC and furnace all all new! The lumber and drywall supplies on site can stay. Recessed lighting in the kitchen. An outside French drain installed on west side of house. All the big stuff is done! Excuse the mess, and come see the possibilities that will make this house a beautiful home! House is on an alarm system which will stay with the home.

