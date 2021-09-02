Welcome investors, this 2 bedroom home, possible 3rd bedroom in the finished attic, would make a great addition to your rental portfolio. Cash flowing and generating $900/month with a section 8 tenant (lease ends 3/31/2022). Brand new sewer lateral was put in last year when the home was rehabbed by the current owner. Currently managed by CBS Properties, with intention to continue to manage the property upon closing if requested. No showings without an accepted contract, make us an offer!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $68,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brian Vazquez was living with a family in Crestwood just six houses from where he was shot.
How does a guy go from the midsummer classic to a midsummer day's nightmare?
In his weekly chat, Rick Hummel explains how the Cardinals can avoid the roster-construction mistakes that have haunted them this season.
Democratic Council Chair Rita Heard Days, who voted for the resolution, called it a ‘ceremonial piece of paper.’
Bill has written almost six years about having cancer; it’s only fair that he should write about not having it.
-
- 8 min to read
On March 4, Art Holliday, KSDK’s longest-serving journalist, became the first Black news director in the station’s 75-year history.
Game 1 is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, and Game 2 is scheduled for 5:40 p.m.
Meanwhile, Maritz says it is rebuilding trust and morale with employees.
Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, 20, was among the dead. He was a 2019 graduate of Fort Zumwalt South.
The Big Boy, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, chugs through St. Louis area this weekend
You can see it downtown all day Sunday and in Kirkwood Monday morning.