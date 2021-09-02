 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $68,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $68,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $68,000

Welcome investors, this 2 bedroom home, possible 3rd bedroom in the finished attic, would make a great addition to your rental portfolio. Cash flowing and generating $900/month with a section 8 tenant (lease ends 3/31/2022). Brand new sewer lateral was put in last year when the home was rehabbed by the current owner. Currently managed by CBS Properties, with intention to continue to manage the property upon closing if requested. No showings without an accepted contract, make us an offer!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News