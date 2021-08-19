 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $68,000

TENANT OCCUPIED. DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT. Start collecting rent on day 1!!! Don't miss out on this income producing full brick ranch style home. Property features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,a full basement and off street parking. Rents for $725 per month. Property can be viewed with accepted contract. Property is being sold as-is. Seller to make no repairs or provide any inspections. Call Listing agent for 7 property portfolio package that is available.

