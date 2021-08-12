2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $68,500

Welcome Home to this GORGEOUS REHAB! TONS of UPDATES from top to bottom. New electrical meter and new electric panel. New lights and ceiling fan have been installed, in addition to new lighting at both the front and rear porch. New flooring and paint throughout the home. Kitchen boasts new cabinetry, sink and faucet. Like new stove/oven with anti-tip bracket and dishwasher stays with the home. Bathroom has been tastefully updated with new tile and new toilet. Some new windows flank the decorative fireplace. New baseboards, new mini blinds, and a new security door in the basement. All bedroom and bathroom doors have been updated. A/C has been retrofitted with MO-99 refrigerant and new PEX lines have been installed. Some new vinyl siding has been installed. The back deck has been secured properly and the deck rails have been freshly painted. THIS HOME IS A 10, and is ready for move-in. We can't wait for you to check this one out!