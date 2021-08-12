 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $68,500

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $68,500

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $68,500

Welcome Home to this GORGEOUS REHAB! TONS of UPDATES from top to bottom. New electrical meter and new electric panel. New lights and ceiling fan have been installed, in addition to new lighting at both the front and rear porch. New flooring and paint throughout the home. Kitchen boasts new cabinetry, sink and faucet. Like new stove/oven with anti-tip bracket and dishwasher stays with the home. Bathroom has been tastefully updated with new tile and new toilet. Some new windows flank the decorative fireplace. New baseboards, new mini blinds, and a new security door in the basement. All bedroom and bathroom doors have been updated. A/C has been retrofitted with MO-99 refrigerant and new PEX lines have been installed. Some new vinyl siding has been installed. The back deck has been secured properly and the deck rails have been freshly painted. THIS HOME IS A 10, and is ready for move-in. We can't wait for you to check this one out!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories