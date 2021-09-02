2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $69,000

-
Friends think pajama-clad man entered Webster Groves home by mistake before homeowner killed him
-
Hochman: Enough is enough. Replace Alex Reyes as the St. Louis Cardinals’ closer
-
Short takes: Edman, yes. Sosa, maybe. But a DeJong trade could be another that burns the Cardinals
-
St. Louis County Council votes 4-0 to back mask mandate without any penalties
-
McClellan: Some good news, and many thank-yous
Renovated home! The improvements and features include: enclosed sun porch, new kitchen counter top and floor, freshly painted throughout including the exterior of the house, new lighting, new switches and plugs, newer plumbing, newer water heater, new furnace and AC unit, refinished hardwood floors and wood trim, and reglazed tub.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!