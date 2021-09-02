 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $69,000

Renovated home! The improvements and features include: enclosed sun porch, new kitchen counter top and floor, freshly painted throughout including the exterior of the house, new lighting, new switches and plugs, newer plumbing, newer water heater, new furnace and AC unit, refinished hardwood floors and wood trim, and reglazed tub.

