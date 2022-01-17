2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $69,900

*** Seller is selling As Is * Sellers to do No Repairs per. Inspection. *** Great cute starter home, why pay rent when you can own! Nice large front porch to sit and enjoy the day. Home offers 2 bed, 1 bath, full basement, large open Living & Dinning, spacious eat in kitchen with a big enclosed sunroom on the back that over looks the deep level back yard. Home special features are: some hardwood flooring, low maintenance vinyl siding, newer furnace, newer steel front door, Roof approx. 10 years, oversized black top driveway. Plenty of room to add a garage in back. Sellers are in the process of painting the inside of the home. Don’t wait this one won’t last long.