2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $69,900

Spacious all brick home with a lovely front porch close to shopping, dining and minutes from I-170! Step into the foyer and large living room featuring beautiful millwork, dramatic arched doorways, and stained glass windows framing the decorative brick fireplace. The large dining room is just off the kitchen offering great entertaining space - plus there is a charming window seat with extra storage! There is a large sunroom that would be great for a home office, den or breakfast room. This home offers great storage and a full walk-out basement. One car garage and a large fenced yard with mature trees make this a great family home. Also walking distance to three community parks. Please Note -- there is an additional lot (8416 Hume) included in this sale making for a total of .26 of an acre. OPEN HOUSE Sun 10/24. Offers are due Monday 10/25 by 10am.