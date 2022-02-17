2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $69,900

Wow! This Beautiful Home is Ready for You to Move Right In. Occupancy Inspection is Done and Passed! Improvements Include: Newer Roof (2021), Newer Central Air Unit (2021), Newer Furnace, Newer Water Heater, Updated Wiring with Newer Electrical Panel (2021), Newer Pex Plumbing, Some Newer Vinyl Flooring, Updated Bathroom, Updated Kitchen Cabinets, Sale Includes Refrigerator. Newer 42 inch Cast Iron Porch Railing. Bonus Room/Rec Room on Main Floor. Close to Shopping, Stores, Restaurants, and More!