Excellent opportunity for beautiful 2-bedroom brick ranch home on a double lot with large rooms, a covered, enclosed/screened front porch, large covered back deck, hardwood floors throughout and tons of parking. Carpet over wood floors in bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances & walk-in pantry, separate dining room with pool table that can stay or be removed. Beautiful French doors separate the dining room from the spacious living room w/ decorative brick fireplace with leaded glass cabinets and stained glass windows above. Detached garage with garage doors on front and back for drive thru to back yard parking area. 2 double gates off driveway for vehicle entry into large gravel parking area in back yard. Bonus room in walk-out basement. Sump pump. Dryer and refrigerator in basement included. New roof on house, garage and shed approx.1 yr ago. Property is being sold as-is. Seller to make no repairs or order or pay for any inspections. Please use Special Sale Contract.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $69,950
