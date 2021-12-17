2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $699,500

Welcome home to one of Claytons most sought after condo properties Maryland Walk. You're at the corner of Clayton's fine boutique shops, exceptional restaurants & beautiful Shaw Park. This 7th fl unit offers one of the best 1,624 sq.ft., floor plans with it's amazing north facing views of Claytons residential rooftops and beyond on clear days & nights. Featured highlights include 11' ft ceilings, two private bedroom suites ), primary w/a lg walk-in shower & 2nd suite with a full tub/shower. The chef's kitchen opens to the dining & hearth spaces w/fireplace & an outside deck. Take advantage of everything this world-class building has to offer. Maryland Walk is legendary for service, management and it's amenities: 24-hour doorpersons, fitness center, 3 guest suites, swimming pool and a panoramic roof-top terrace w/spectacular party room. 2 car parking. The "BEST" in Clayton for enjoying the lifestyle you deserve. You’ll feel like you’re living in Manhattan for a fraction of the price!