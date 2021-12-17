Welcome home to one of Claytons most sought after condo properties Maryland Walk. You're at the corner of Clayton's fine boutique shops, exceptional restaurants & beautiful Shaw Park. This 7th fl unit offers one of the best 1,624 sq.ft., floor plans with it's amazing north facing views of Claytons residential rooftops and beyond on clear days & nights. Featured highlights include 11' ft ceilings, two private bedroom suites ), primary w/a lg walk-in shower & 2nd suite with a full tub/shower. The chef's kitchen opens to the dining & hearth spaces w/fireplace & an outside deck. Take advantage of everything this world-class building has to offer. Maryland Walk is legendary for service, management and it's amenities: 24-hour doorpersons, fitness center, 3 guest suites, swimming pool and a panoramic roof-top terrace w/spectacular party room. 2 car parking. The "BEST" in Clayton for enjoying the lifestyle you deserve. You’ll feel like you’re living in Manhattan for a fraction of the price!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $699,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
The tornado victims ranged in age from 28 to 62 and lived around the St. Louis area.
Some worry that construction methods for such facilities were no longer appropriate for a climate expected to see more frequent tornadoes.
After his surprise firing by the Cardinals in October, Shildt is joining the team that shapes baseball from within.
The St. Louis business community and airport officials pushed for nearly 20 years to restore regular passenger airline service to continental Europe.
Move comes months after a court order that would have required the installation of expensive pollution equipment.
The schedule change, implemented Monday after a delay of more than three years, trims about 15 minutes off a typical journey of up to 5½ hours.
Neidorff, one of the most influential CEOs in the St. Louis area, has been a vocal critic of the region’s response to crime, among other issues.
As Wednesday marks the start of college football's early signing period, Mizzou could produce another top-20 class, perhaps the best in team history.
Students in Kirkwood among others can drop their masks as long as COVID-19 infections stay below a certain threshold.