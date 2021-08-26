 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $7,000

Opportunity for you! Tear down the small house and re-build on this large lot! Level lot offers plenty of choices for you to build on at a low price! NO ACCESS to the inside of the home. Skeleton key has gone missing and the home has been vacant for years.

