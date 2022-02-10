 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $70,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $70,000

Great investment property full of historic charm! 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the 2nd floor. 1st floor has a living room, dining room, half bath, and eat in kitchen. Owner financing available. Home is being sold AS IS. Seller to make NO repairs.

