2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $70,000

Investment opportunity! 2BR 2Bth brick house in Berkeley. Partial finished basement. Hardwood floors and possible third BR on main floor. Property is being sold in as-is condition with no repairs or inspections to be done by seller. Great home to fix up and add to your investment/rental portfolio.

