2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $70,000

What an excellent opportunity to purchase a completed updated home just blocks from U-City, and the bustling Delmar Loop. This stunning remodeled home in 2017 comes with: newer kitchen with white cabinets and appliances, double sink, pantry, updated lighting fixture and ceramic tiles; newer updated bathroom with vanity, mirror, sink, tile flooring. Large living and dining room combo and the 2 bedrooms features laminate flooring, and 6 panel doors. There is also roughed in plumbing for the addition of a half bath in the basement. Not to mention the basement can accommodate additional living space; newer hot water tank, circuit breakers, PVC plumbing, newer AC and furnace. Huge leveled fenced yard and long driveway. Why rent when you can enjoy homeownership for less? House is currently occupied by tenants. Super cute home!