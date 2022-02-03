2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $70,000

Calling all investors! This house in a nice area of University City could be a great Fix & Flip or add it to your rental portfolio. House is a 2 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms, partially finished basement. Newer systems: HVAC, PVC plumbing stack, breaker electrical panel, new roof 1 years ago, detached 2 car garage. ARV of $140,000 for similar renovated houses. Currently leased at $950/month until November 2022. Showings will only be allowed with an accepted offer. Excellent flip opportunity. Seller will not make any inspections/repairs. Selling AS IS.