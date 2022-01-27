 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $70,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $70,000

Amazing opportunity to renovate this functional home in Benton Park! Convenient location close to dining, coffee shops and public transportation. Large 2 car detached garage off alleyway. Property sold AS-IS with seller providing no inspections, disclosures, warranties or guarantees.

