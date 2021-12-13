2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $70,000

-
This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with a huge yard on an almost 1/2 an acre lot. This was originally a 1 bedroom but an extra room and a deck was added later. It's being rented out at $695 a month and the tenant would like to stay another year. No showings until a contract is accepted. The property is being sold as-is.
