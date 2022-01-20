 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $70,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $70,000

Agents bring your clients and Investors!!! This house needs some work but is an incredible value in U City. Two bedrooms, one full bathroom, hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, and a full basement. This home sits on a huge lot!! This home is being sold AS-IS. Inspections are for the buyer's knowledge only.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News