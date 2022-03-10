2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $71,000

*INVESTORS!* You won't want to miss this one... Overall home is in good condition, new updates include: 2018- NEW ROOF, NEW PLYWOOD/SOFFIT/FASCIA/SIDING, New Bathroom Vanity & Tub, new beautiful flooring throughout the kitchen/hallway & new carpet in the bedroom. 2016- New stove, New 2 ton A-coil, 2011- New windows. Basement is fully finished with a Sauna (non working) hot tub, bar area, living area, storage and laundry room. Current section 8 tenant renting at $750/month. This property has had this same tenant for 13 years, their current lease is in place until 2/28/2023. Schedule your showing today!