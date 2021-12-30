This charming condo in convenient location is great place to call home. With access to highways you are just minutes from shopping, parks, hospitals and St Louis City. This condo offers open concept living, dining and kitchen. Spacious master bedroom with large closet. Additional bedroom that could be also used as a home office. This unit is an upper level with perfect deck area for morning coffee or grilling. The basement of the building has common laundry facilities and secure storage area. Convenient parking in front of the building. 1 dog or cat are permitted per hoa by laws. Great access to Grants Trail. Conventional or cash offers only. Complex is not FHA approved. Must be owner occupied - no rentals...
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $72,500
