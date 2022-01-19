2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $72,900

Welcome to 2024 Hildred. Freshly painted bungalow - A Formal living room and formal dining room -Two generous bedrooms and an eat in updated kitchen - with bonus sun room. Flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom 2021. Light fixtures and Ceiling fans 2022 One bathroom that services the first floor - Wood flooring in bedrooms and living room and dining room.- Newer windows, front door and screen door, furnace, hot water tank. This wonderful home awaiting your personal touches. Dry Basement - Large Laundry Room Generously sized backyard ready for family gatherings and barbecues. there is a detached garage with an extended driveway. Nice neighborhood with long time residents.