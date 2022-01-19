Welcome to 2024 Hildred. Freshly painted bungalow - A Formal living room and formal dining room -Two generous bedrooms and an eat in updated kitchen - with bonus sun room. Flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom 2021. Light fixtures and Ceiling fans 2022 One bathroom that services the first floor - Wood flooring in bedrooms and living room and dining room.- Newer windows, front door and screen door, furnace, hot water tank. This wonderful home awaiting your personal touches. Dry Basement - Large Laundry Room Generously sized backyard ready for family gatherings and barbecues. there is a detached garage with an extended driveway. Nice neighborhood with long time residents.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $72,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The settlement money came through just before Christmas. It’s now sitting in a trust account until St. Louis-area leaders decide how to spend it.
Once upon a time, parents took an active role in their children's development while schools focused on education. Now schools do it all.
Ben Polson had an MBA and a law degree before he followed his father into the St. Louis Fire Department.
Reporters Casey Nolen and Abby Llorico will leave KSDK after March 4 to take jobs at WUSA in Washington. Then the couple plans to wed in July.
Fierceton, a 2016 Whitfield School grad, lost the honor after reports surfaced that she had provided ‘false narratives’ to get the scholarship.
Ben Boyd comes from KMOX to replace retiring Anne Carroll, who led the now 145-station operation for 34 years.
Power move with potential: Cardinals land standout teenage outfielder from South Korea as international signings begin
Won-Bin Cho, 18, opted out of the KBO draft to pursue opportunity in MLB, where he arrives as a 6-foot-2, lefthanded hitter packed with upside.
One firefighter was killed and two others were injured in the fire in a north St. Louis building, according to the fire department.
The employee, Bretton DeLaria, created fake invoices to defraud St. Louis University.
‘Patients are not getting the care they need, and they are not surviving in some cases.’