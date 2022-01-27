2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $74,000

Great opportunity to own in lieu of rent! This all brick home with lots of space is a real find. Living room with large window & wood floor, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets and pantry. Stainless, double sink, gas range and stainless refrigerator. Full bath with glass block window and updated sink. Huge, master bedroom with wood floor, double size closet with mirrored doors plus 2nd closet. Bedroom #2 on this level with wood floor. Lots of white, six panel doors. Downstairs to a partially finished lower level. Large family room w/accent brick wall. Two additional rooms on this level (with closets) perfect for an office/den or potential bedroom. Storage area with build in shelves. Huge, fenced backyard with building for addl. storage or lawn equipment. Seller is providing a six month home warranty. St. Louis County Inspection Completed. READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!