2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $74,900

2 bedroom 2 bath brick home just waiting for your finishing touches. Hardwood floors underneath the laminate in the living room. Property has a large fenced-in yard and a finished basement. Property being sold “as-is”. Convenient location close to highways, major roads, shopping, restaurants, local parks, and public transportation! Agent is owner of the property.

