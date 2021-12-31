2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $749,900

Amazing opportunity to live in one of the most prestigious condo communities in the heart of Clayton. This spacious fifth floor unit offers an amazing view & convenient location, along with all of the amenities one could possibly desire. This 2800+ square foot space offers plenty of possibilities to grow and make it your own. The open kitchen features island, granite counter tops, breakfast nook, and den. With a large ensuite master bedroom with tall ceilings that leads to the massive walk-in closet, & the master bathroom with double vanity, jacuzzi tub & stand up shower. Second bedroom also is ensuite & leads to the formal dining & family room, two offices, private laundry, & crown moulding round it all out. In-ground pool, two garage spaces, doorman, private storage unit, guest suites (upon advanced notice), workout room & so much more! Property is to be sold as-is. Sellers will not provide any repairs, inspections or credits in lieu of repairs.