2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

Well maintained 2 bedroom ground floor garden condo in desirable Ashton Place. Featuring a large living room, a nice dining room that walks out to your own private, peaceful, covered deck, (with it's own storage closet). The kitchen has a pantry, garden window & in unit laundry. Relax in your good sized master bedroom with lots of sunlight and a large walk-in closet. This unit has 2 assigned parking spots just out the front door. Exceptional value makes owning cheaper than rent or investment property. Excellent location, just minutes from Hwy 270, 170, 70, public transportation and shopping and it's right across the street from Wild Acres Park. Come take a look and enjoy this carefree lifestyle!